SIX have been confirmed injured with one critically after a tram collided with a bus near Edinburgh Airport.

The tram was leaving the airport for the city centre when it derailed in a collision with a single decker airport car park bus.

Scottish Ambulance confirmed that four were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary including the bus driver, two of which were in a critical condition.

Police say a driver and ticket conductor from the tram were treated at the scene by paramedics and their injuries were not thought to be serious.

UPDATE: Service will continue to short running between Gyle Centre and York Place until the end of tonight's service. There will be a further update at 04.00 about the service tomorrow. Thank you for your patience. #edintravel — Edinburgh Trams (@EdinburghTrams) June 13, 2018

The ambulance service said a further three were discharged from the scene without the need to attend hospital. It is not clear whether the three received treatment for injuries.

A Scottish Ambulance spokesman said “Multiple ambulance crews were dispatched to treat patients on scene, including our Medic One trauma team and Special Operations Response Team."

The condition of the bus driver is not yet known and it is believed but not yet confirmed that pedestrians were amongst the injured.

Tram services between the Gyle Shopping Centre in Edinburgh and the airport have been stopped in the wake of the crash at around 5.30pm.

The tram appared to have jackknifed at the scene, and the bus was understood to have been on its side.

Motorists have reported traffic chaos on roads in and around the airport.

Looks like tram has derailed between Ingliston and Edinburgh Airport pic.twitter.com/ZnPxQEnXKx — Monde-Jnr Konini (@MJ13Racing) June 13, 2018

"Part of the track is out of action while there is an investigation and recovery," said an Edinburgh Trams spokesman.

"Because of this incident we are now part-route running between York Place and the Gyle centre."

Due to an incident trams will be short running between the Gyle Centre and York Place. Tickets will be accepted on @on_lothianbuses. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. #edintravel — Edinburgh Trams (@EdinburghTrams) June 13, 2018

Edinburgh Trams initially thought just one person was injured on the bus.

Now Edinburgh Trams has said early indications were that that there were minor injuries were reported from both the bus and the tram

An Edinburgh Trams spokesman added: “We are working with the emergency services to investigate the cause of the incident and would like to offer any support to those affected."

The bus was being used to transport passengers between the long-stay airport car parks and the terminal building.

