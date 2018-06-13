It is universally known as the Dear Green Place due to the number of parks and open spaces where the residents could enjoy some leisure time.

But a new report has revealed that Glasgow has more space given up to roads than any other major UK city and is suffering amongst the worst congestion as a result.

The report claims the city is in danger

of being strangled by too many roads clogged with slow-moving vehicles, choked by high levels of pollution and bereft of

city-centre residents.

As a result, it warns Glasgow is in danger of sliding behind rival cities in its ability to compete for jobs, investment and visitors.

Early findings from the Glasgow Connectivity Commission says there is a need to drastically “rewire” the city’s transport system which sees city-centre buses crawl at an average of just 4.5mph and fails to meet the needs of destinations such as Glasgow Airport and Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The report, which has been looking at how to support economic growth by enabling more people to live, work and visit the city, claims Glasgow is already straggling behind its rivals with too many commuters travelling from the suburbs adding to congestion and pollution, and too few people living in the city’s centre.

It warns other cities which have boosted the number of inner city residents had gone on to see economic investment and jobs increase. A key problem, according to the report, is Glasgow’s “grid system” layout which it says hands significantly more space over to roads than other UK cities, despite it having one of the lowest car ownership levels.

Some 25 per cent of land in the city centre is covered by roads, while pavements take up just eight per cent.

In Edinburgh, however, there is a more equal balance, with roads using just 12% of space, while pavements have 10%.

The commission’s report also points to a rise in goods vehicles – such as home delivery services – and private-hire taxis which could be adding to congestion problems.

The independent commission was established by Glasgow Council leader Susan Aitken with a remit to rethink the city centre as a business, retail and leisure destination.

It is spearheaded by former government transport adviser Professor David Begg.

He said: “A generation ago Glasgow

led the way across the UK towards

what was seen as a modernised transport system built for the car.

“Now, with rapidly changing demands and a trend towards low-carbon infrastructure, the priorities of people have changed quite dramatically.

“The dominance of the road is being questioned not only in social terms

with its negative impact on air quality and road safety, but also economically as its rival European cities transform their environments in favour of pedestrians, cyclists and integrated public transport.”

It pointed to a dramatic decline in bus use which has seen passenger numbers slump by 40% in the past decade. In the past four years, First Bus has lost 27 million passengers – a markedly worse decline than any other UK city.

Despite the introduction of cycle lanes and better walkways, evidence to the commission from SPT had shown

journeys by bike had increased by 3%

in the decade to 2016, and the proportion of journeys on foot had fallen from

15% to 11%.

The findings pointed to research that showed large increases in city-centre employment in Manchester and Leeds occurring at the same time as a population boom. Many new residents were young professionals attracted by job prospects and amenities.

Ms Aitken said: “David Begg’s expertise and knowledge speaks for itself. I gave him and his commissioners a very broad remit – linked to improving the city centre experience; supporting the local economy, and ensuring all of Glasgow’s people can share in the prosperity it creates.

“I’m pleased to see them really take that challenge on and it is clear the commission has already gathered some very significant and sometimes uncomfortable evidence.

“I’m not going to try to second-guess what their final recommendations are going to be, but I’m convinced they will present a healthy challenge to the city and to members of all parties on the council.”

The commission will produce its final report and recommendations in November.