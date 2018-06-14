IT'S not a day for golf with Storm Hector about.
And it is not a day for marquees either, especially in East Lothian.
This one put up for the Scottish Open golf championships at Gullane Golf Club was destroyed as the storm wreaked havoc.
As luck would have it the marquee was empty.
The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open returns to the links at Gullane from July 12-15.
Travel disruption has affected much of Scotland as the storm swept across the country.
A woman was seriously injured by a slate dislodged from the roof of a building in Edinburgh.
The incident, which took place in Dalry Road at about 10:00, is thought to be the most serious in Scotland associated with Storm Hector.
The woman, who is in her 40s, is being treated in hospital and is thought to be in a critical condition.
The Met Office issued a yellow "be aware" warning, with wind gusts of up to 70mph expected in some areas.
The Tay Bridge was closed to all traffic as winds picked up while the Forth Road Bridge was closed to double-decker buses.
An outdoor mass planned at Falkirk Stadium to mark 100 years of Catholic education in Scotland was cancelled because of the weather.
ScotRail said services between Inverness and Wick were briefly disrupted after a trampoline was blown on to the line at Helmsdale in Sutherland.
It wouldn't be a storm without a #trampoline !— NetworkRail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) June 14, 2018
We have a trampoline on the line blocking a train on approach to #Thurso station Team are en route to assist train crew with its removal and enable service to resume. #StormHector
( Insert oft used generic trampoline pic ) pic.twitter.com/iW963DERAQ
