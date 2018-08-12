ALEX Salmond is being urged to cancel his Kremlin-backed TV show after a founder of the Russian punk group Pussy Riot said the channel supported state terrorism.

Maria Alyokhina, who is appearing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, said it was “awful” that western politicians lend their name and credibility to RT, formerly known as Russia Today.

The Scottish LiBDems said the former First Minister should end his relationship with RT, which has been broadcasting the weekly Alex Salmond Show since November.

Mr Salmond pointed out LibDem leader Sir Vince Cable had appeared on RT, and dismissed the call as a "silly season" story.

Ms Alyokhina, who was jailed after Pussy Riot performed a ‘punk prayer’ to Vladimir Putin in a Moscow cathedral in 2012, said RT was not independent journalism, but propaganda.

She said: “This is a huge media organisation with almost a governmental level of budget. Russia Today does not provide independent information, it works for the Russian Government."

Asked about western politicians working for RT, she said: “I think it’s awful. We call understand that any politician is an example for people and that’s a bad example.

“All the Russian propaganda TV channels are not working to provide information, but to provide hatred. Russia Today is not an exception.

“If they are working with these people then they are supporting terrorists because the FSB [the Russian security service] are terrorists. They are using terrorist methods.

“We have a situation where you can go to prison because of a Facebook post or thee re-tweet of a political statement. The FSB arrest people, they torture people - it’s part of the system.”

Scottish LibDem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said: ”When Alex Salmond started his show I challenged him to feature courageous dissidents like Pussy Riot, who stand up to the Putin regime. Sadly he shirked the challenge.

“With each passing day, pressure mounts on the former FM to end his grubby relationship with Kremlin backed RT and yet he stays.

"Alex Salmond was once a formidable politician who commanded respect beyond our shores.

"His legacy is evaporating. He should end his relationship with RT now.”

Mr Salmond, who was SNP First Minister form 2007 to 2014, noted Ms Alyokhina had not mentioned him by name.

He said: “LibDems and the silly season go together like cant and humbug or indeed Vince and Cable, just one of the countless 'western politicians' who have appeared on RT."