EDINBURGH’S newest music festival has run into instant controversy and been told to take down a massive black-out fence blighting the city centre.

The organisers of the Summer Sessions erected the high barrier around the perimeter of Princes Street Gardens to obscure the view of concerts at the Ross Bandstand.

However Edinburgh City Council, which had been helping to promote the event, has now ordered it to be removed as soon as possible.

It follows complaints from Green MSP Andy Wightman and others that Princes Street Gardens are common land, and the public should not be denied a view of them.

The fences also restricted views of Edinburgh Castle, above the bandstand.

It is understood the council wants the fence removed within days.

However that could pose a security and safety problem for the organisers, DF Concerts, as there are still four concerts due to take place by August 19.

Once the barrier comes down, there would only be a modest railing between Princes Street and the bandstand, and there could be crowd issues with people seeking a free view.

It is understood council safety officers will discuss the practicalities on Monday.

Sir Tom Jones has already played the Summer Sessions, and this week’s performers are Rag’N’Bone Man, Paloma Faith, Kasabian and Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys.

Earlier this year, Edinburgh City Council emphasised the event’s spectacular setting.

“Providing a new music strand to the world famous Edinburgh Fringe, the shows will take place at the Ross Bandstand, with the breathtaking backdrop of Edinburgh Castle.”

However SNP council leader Adam McVey said the fence marred that same setting.

He said: “I’m deeply concerned that the special character of Princes Street and the gardens is being seriously undermined by the erection of these barriers.

“While ticketed events can provide a strong use for the current facilities, as we look to take forward a newly developed bandstand for the Capital, these events cannot be to the detriment of the city.

“I’ll be working with Council officers to explore how we can remove these barriers as soon as possible to reinstate what are public views and I’ll be seeking assurances that this doesn’t reoccur for any future events.”

The Edinburgh heritage charity the Cockburn Association, which had complained about the fence, praised the “speedy action from Cllr McVey to preserve much-loved public views”.

A council spokesperson added: “We are aware of public concern and are looking into ways of improving the situation.”

DF Concerts were asked for a comment.