Comedian Stephen Buchanan said he was “really shocked” as he was announced as the winner of the BBC New Comedy Award 2018.

The Scottish comic beat five other acts in the final, which took place at the Edinburgh Fringe and was broadcast live on BBC Radio 4.

“I’m really shocked, it hasn’t quite sunk in yet,” he said.

“It’s been an incredible experience to take part in this competition – to get to the final and actually win it was amazing.

“Shout out to my mum, who was the one screaming all the way through.”

Buchanan took his debut solo show to the Edinburgh Fringe this year, exploring his darkest fears, from commitment to children’s literature.

He was crowned by a panel of judges comprising Mark Steel, Rachel Parris and Radio 4’s commissioning editor for comedy Sioned Wiliam.

Wiliam said: “Stephen impressed us with his wonderfully original material and professional style. It was a faultless performance and he is absolutely a worthy winner.

“I’m really proud that Radio 4 is able to provide a platform for exciting new comedians to launch their careers, and I’m looking forward to hearing more from all six finalists in the near future.”

In addition to the much-sought-after accolade, Buchanan takes home £1,000 and a 15-minute script commission from BBC Studios.

He and his fellow finalists will also be mentored by the BBC Studios comedy team across the year and receive advice, guidance and the chance to write for and appear in slots across the BBC.

More than 600 hopefuls applied for this year’s competition, with just 50 making it through to one of the six regional heats held across London, Manchester and Cardiff in June.

Ten of the best acts from the heats were put through to the semi-finals, also held at the Fringe.

The final included a set by Lost Voice Guy, aka Lee Ridley, who won the award in 2014.

Other previous winners and finalists include Alan Carr, Peter Kay, Lee Mack, Sarah Millican, Russell Howard, Joe Lycett, Josie Long, and Nina Conti.