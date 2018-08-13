A man has been arrested over an alleged indecent assault in Aberdeen.
A woman was on George Street, near St Andrew Street, at around 12.45am on Saturday when she was allegedly attacked.
Police Scotland said they have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the incident.
Officers have urged anyone with information to come forward.
Detective Inspector David Howieson said: "I would like to thank those who have assisted with our inquiries so far, in particular witnesses who came forward as a result of our appeal at the weekend.
"There are still a number of people we would like to speak to so I appeal once again for anyone who was in the area that night and has yet to speak to police to please get in touch."
