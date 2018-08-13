THE SPFL today confirmed they will look to sell overseas broadcasting rights after the previous holder defaulted on a number of payments.
The SPFL have had an arrangement with MP & Silva for 10 seasons and Ladbrokes SPFL and Betfred Cup games are shown in 167 countries overseas.
A statement released by the SPFL this morning stressed the current deal, which was signed back in 2013, was being terminated.
But clubs have been reassured there will be no impact on the fees which are due to be paid for the 2017/18 season.
Plans are currently being put in place for international broadcasters to show live league and cup games in the coming weeks.
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “Scottish football is growing in popularity at home and abroad.
“We are working to ensure that fans across the globe are able to enjoy matches from the Ladbrokes SPFL, the Betfred Cup and the IRN-BRU Cup as normal this season.
"This also allows us to explore opportunities to give even more fans worldwide the chance to watch our games.”
