Gail Porter broke down in tears as she unveiled her new wig, the first one she has worn on television since first losing her hair to alopecia 13 years ago.

Appearing on Loose Women while wearing the blonde wig, the TV presenter and former model said: "I gasped when I saw it.

"I said, 'I'm definitely not going to cry because I've got good make-up on!' It feels really nice but really weird."

READ MORE: Gail Porter reveals the mental torture caused by her 28JJ breasts

Flicking her hair, she added: "I keep wanting to do this all the time."

READ MORE: Give children money classes says bankrupt TV star Gail Porter

Porter originally chose not to wear a wig in order to highlight the condition and help others suffering from hair loss.

READ MORE: Scottish women share their stories in a powerful new documentary about hair loss

Asked if she felt pressure to stay bald to inspire others, she said: "I think I'll always be bald half the week. I don't know when I'll wear this. Maybe go out for dinner or something.

"I enjoy feeling bald, I understand what you're saying, I want people to be aware you have a choice. It's beginning to feel normal now."