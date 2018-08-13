Paul Gascoigne is being investigated by police following an alleged assault which took place at one of his shows where he failed to appear onstage, it has emerged.

The former England star is at the centre of a police probe after an incident took place during a public appearance at the Starworks Warehouse in Wolverhampton last month.

Mr Gascoigne is accused of being involved in an attack at the venue, which he stormed out of on the night in a row over pay with the organisers.

West Midlands Police confirmed the force was investigating reports of an assault involving a 51-year-old man on July 20.

READ MORE: Ex-Rangers star Paul Gascoigne says sleeping tablets are reason for Soccer AM exit

A spokeswoman said: "Police are looking into a report of an alleged assault involving a 51-year-old man in Wolverhampton on Friday, 20 July. Enquires are on-going."

They added: "We can confirm the 51-year-old in question is being treated as the offender in this case."

Mr Gascoigne’s management team could not be contacted for a response.

But a worker who answered the phone at his events company said: "Nobody who deals with Paul's management is in the office and won't be for the next couple of days so I don't expect there will be any comment."

Hundreds of fans were left disappointed when he failed to appear on stage for ‘An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne’ after earlier holding a meet-and-greet.

Tempers rose in the crowd when the venue announced the former footballer had left the venue without an explanation leading to fans branding the show a "shambles".

READ MORE: Fallen football legend Paul Gascoigne exposed himself in the street while going to buy alcohol

Speaking at the time, David Lowry, who travelled up for the event from London, said: “We came for a night out and it was a treat for me. From start to finish it was a scam."

Mr Gascoigne later apologised to the 300 strong audience on Twitter and offered to host a free show for all those who attended the event.

The troubled star and his management claimed that the venue and booking company had failed to pay him on the night.

READ MORE: Paul Gascoigne 'back to best' after alcohol battle 'blip'

This weekend, Mr Gascoigne also took to social media to defend himself after he was accused of being drunk during an appearance on Sky Sports' Soccer Am programme.

Fans expressed their concern and pointed out he was slurring his words but the former Spurs, Lazio and Rangers star put it down to sleeping tablets he had taken.

His last public appearance in Wolverhampton was also marred by controversy after it resulted in him being fined for making an "insidious" racist joke.