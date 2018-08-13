A row has broken out as it emerged that straight comedian Jack Whitehall is to play Disney's first major openly gay character.

The 30-year-old, who previously dated actress Gemma Chan, is to appear in Disney's upcoming film Jungle Cruise.

On Friday, Whitehall posted that he was "so honoured" to have been cast in the new live action film from Disney that also stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Emily Blunt.

While neither Disney nor Whitehall have given any further information on the unnamed character it has been reported he is due to play "a gay man – one who is hugely effete, very camp and very funny".

Whitehall's character is the brother of the character played by Blunt.

The actor Ethan Harvey wrote on Twitter: “If only there were gay actors who could play ‘camp’ as well as Jack Whitehall.”

Omar Sharif Jr, son of the late Oscar-nominated Egyptian actor, asked Disney on Twitter: "Your first significant gay role will be played by a straight white man perpetuating stereotypes? Fail! This ship should sink."

Fellow actor Chris Salvatore told Disney to "do better", adding: "Such a dam [sic] shame it's so hard to find gay actors to play gay roles in Hollywood."

Other social media users referenced the recent controversy that resulted in Scarlett Johansson withdrawing from a role as a trans man in Rub & Tug, much of the protest centred around the handing of a pioneering role to a non-gay actor.

If confirmed, Whitehall’s role would not be the first gay role in a Disney film – 2017’s Beauty and the Beast contained “an exclusively gay moment”.

Gay Labour MP Wes Streeting led the backlash against the backlash against the backlash over Whitehall's selection.

He posted: "Shock as actor is asked to play someone different from themselves. Isn't that kind of the point?

"Wouldn't always casting gay actors in gay roles be condemned for typecasting?"