POLICE hunting for a 32-year-old man missing in Renfrewshire have found human remains.
Kevin Bishop has not been seen since 27 July when he was spotted in the Paisley's Well Street.
A headless and limbless body was reportedly found in the bin of a flat in Schaw Road, in the Gallowhill area of Paisley.
Officers have now cordoned off the street following the discovery.
A 46-year-old man has been arrested and a police spokesman said inquiries were ongoing.
Mr Bishop's family have been told of the development.
Police Scotland made two public appeals to trace him, on August 6 and August 11, after he was last spotted on Friday, July 27, on Well Street, Paisley, walking towards the town’s Clavering Street East.
