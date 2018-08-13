TWO fans have been arrested during a Rangers ultras fans group march where flares were set off.

The Union Bears march followed a controversial march earlier this year promoted by a sectarian flier that was the centre of a criminal investigation. Police had urged fans not to take part in the march.

On Sunday hundreds again set off for Ibrox before Rangers' 2-0 win over St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

Police confirmed that two were arrested, believed to be in connection with the setting off of flares, captured on video.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are aware that two supporters were arrested in connection with the march."

In March, a "Goodnight Green and White" banner was draped across the balaclava-clad marchers but this time the hundreds were fronted by a banner simply saying "Union Bears" and later lit up flares with red and white smoke billowing into the air.

A poster plugging the march five months ago, showed a silhouette image of someone wearing a green-and-white hooped jersey appearing to be being kicked in the head while on the ground, surrounded by text reading: “Good night, green white.”

It described the Old Firm derby as "the match against the Fenians."