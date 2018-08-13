TWO fans have been arrested during a Rangers ultras fans group march where flares were set off.
The Union Bears march followed a controversial march earlier this year promoted by a sectarian flier that was the centre of a criminal investigation. Police had urged fans not to take part in the march.
On Sunday hundreds again set off for Ibrox before Rangers' 2-0 win over St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.
Class as always ftom the union bears pic.twitter.com/WVEPgj6PAr— jackrolmanis54 (@jackrolmanis54) August 13, 2018
Police confirmed that two were arrested, believed to be in connection with the setting off of flares, captured on video.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are aware that two supporters were arrested in connection with the march."
In March, a "Goodnight Green and White" banner was draped across the balaclava-clad marchers but this time the hundreds were fronted by a banner simply saying "Union Bears" and later lit up flares with red and white smoke billowing into the air.
Union bears were brilliant yesterday 💙🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Mng94QnVW4— Morelos cartel 🇬🇧 (@Morgan_1690) August 13, 2018
A poster plugging the march five months ago, showed a silhouette image of someone wearing a green-and-white hooped jersey appearing to be being kicked in the head while on the ground, surrounded by text reading: “Good night, green white.”
It described the Old Firm derby as "the match against the Fenians."
Glasgow Rangers union bears heading to Ibrox yesterday.. #WATP #RFC 🇬🇧👏🏼🔥 pic.twitter.com/fZbXJqdG8A— The Real Casuals (@RealCasuals) August 13, 2018
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.