HOUSEHOLD bills for families across Scotland have risen by more than £400 since the Brexit referendum, campaigners have said.

New research by the People’s Vote campaign – which wants a referendum on the final Brexit deal – found Scottish families are feeling the pinch because of the falling value of the pound.

It said every householder in Scotland has now seen their bills rocket by £417 a year since 2016’s vote, with goods such as sliced bread, milk and butter all seeing price hikes.

Scots actor Emma Currie, a leading supporter of the People’s Vote, said the figures demonstrated “Brexit is already hitting everyone’s pockets in Scotland hard, and we haven’t even left the EU yet”.

She said: “Uncertainty and the risk of no-deal or a bad deal is already having an impact on our economy. That’s really frustrating for so many Scots who voted to stay part of the EU by a large margin.

“Despite the promise of increased funds for the NHS, greater prosperity and more money for government spending, this hasn’t materialised. Instead we’re seeing tighter budgets and less money in our pockets. As a mother it’s worrying to see the impact on our daily and family lives."

In June 2016, the price of 250g of butter averaged £1.36. It now costs £1.79 – an increase of 43p.

Meanwhile, the price of coffee has increased by 26p for a 227g bag, while bread has seen a 4.5 per cent price hike.

The cost of a glass of wine has shot up by 21p per glass.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie insisted that for families across Scotland, “Brexit means bills, bills, bills”.

He said: "Hiking the price of bread, butter and milk would hammer those who struggle to make ends meet.

"More and more people are recognising that we need a People’s Vote, putting the power back in the hands of the public not Boris Johnston and his friends.

"That's why representatives from all parties should join us in calling for a say on the final Brexit deal.”