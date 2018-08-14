A MEMORIAL dedicated to three Scottish soldiers murdered by the IRA has been stolen.

A stone flower pot placed next to a monument for teenage brothers John and Joseph McCaig, aged 17 and 18, from Ayr, and their colleague Dougald McCaughey, 23, from Barrhead, Renfrewshire, was taken by thieves on Saturday.

The monument was erected to mark the spot at White Brae, Ligoniel, on the outskirts of north Belfast, where the three off-duty Royal Highland fusiliers were shot dead in 1971.

It has been vandalised more than 20 times since it was built in 2010 with the support of the Royal British Legion.

The flower pot was placed next to the tribute by a member of the Royal British Legion and fresh flowers were regularly planted in it.

The theft has been condemned by the victims’ families and politicians from both sides of the divide in Northern Ireland who called for its safe return.

David McCaughey, cousin of Dougald McCaughey, said: “This is a scar in my family that has never healed. I made promises to family that are no longer living that I would never let these boys be forgotten.”

The group had been off-duty and were drinking in a Belfast bar wearing civilian clothing when they were lured away in March 1971.

They were then shot in the back repeatedly after being driven to the remote spot in north Belfast. No-one has ever been convicted of the murders and the soldiers’ families launched a campaign for justice.

A spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland I said: “Police received a report that part of a memorial at White Brae in north Belfast was missing, presumed stolen, on Saturday August 11. It is unclear at this time how long the flower holder has been missing.

“If anyone has any information they are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 770 11/08/18.”