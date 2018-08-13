Mental health charities and social media influencers have created a digital magazine for Instagram designed to help students handle exam result stress.

The Instazine, called #Gramfam, will see the social media site host a range of video messages, life advice and tips from the likes of Reggie Yates, James McVey from band The Vamps and “studygrammer” Ruby Granger on their own experiences around exams.

Mental health charities the Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm) and The Mix are also supporting the scheme, and are encouraging young people to share their own experiences using the hashtag #Gramfam.

Calm chief executive Simon Gunning said hearing from familiar faces on their own experiences of exam results would help students during results season.

“We’re delighted to be collaborating with The Mix on #GramFam,” he said.

“We know that there are many pressures on students and young people so we hope that, with the help of some familiar Instagram faces, we can create a positive experience that entertains while also offering support to those who may be facing tough moments such as exams and results stress.

Love Island star Dr Alex George is also among the contributors to the project.

The Mix chief executive Chris Martin said the aim of the scheme was to create a positive community for students to turn to.

“For many young people, being a student is an exciting experience, but they can also face lots of challenges especially around exam results period,” he said.

“Sadly, we have seen a shocking rise among students reporting poor mental health where such challenges become an overwhelming source of anxiety and sometimes even suicidal thoughts.

“The Mix is excited to be working with Calm to create #GramFam on Instagram. We want to bring together students, influencers and experts to create a positive community that works together to promote good mental health, whatever a young person is facing.”

Instagram said the #Gramfam zine is the first of five it will release, each focused around key moments in the academic calendar.

The social network said the next one will be published to coincide with freshers’ week – the start of the university year – in the autumn.