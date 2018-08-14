Half a million people got involved in events linked to the inaugural European Championships in Glasgow, organisers have claimed.

Glasgow 2018 saw the city host six sports – aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, golf, rowing and triathlon – over 11 days of competition in August, while Berlin staged the athletics.

It was the biggest sporting event hosted in Glasgow since the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

SSE Hydro, Glasgow.">Gymnastics was one of the six sports featured (Jane Barlow/PA)

Organisers of the championships, which drew to a close on Sunday, said more than 500,000 people – double the projected number – attended a sports session or one of the associated cultural events.

Some 138,000 tickets were issued to spectators for sporting events such as the swimming at Tollcross, track cycling at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome or diving at Edinburgh’s Commonwealth Pool.

An estimated 57,000 people turned out to watch free events such as the men’s and women’s road races and cycling time trial events, mountain biking at Cathkin Braes and open water swimming at Loch Lomond & The Trossachs, organisers revealed.

The golf was hosted at Gleneagles in Perthshire (Kenny Smith/PA)

Meanwhile, George Square was said to have attracted tens of thousands of people with events such as a mass ceilidh, a mass karaoke and an orchestral concert.

Thousands of people were also said to have attended the daily Go Live! events at Glasgow Green and street events in the Merchant City.

Championships director Colin Hartley thanked all those involved in the event.

A fireworks display at George Square opened the European Championships (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “A major marker of success will be the final broadcast numbers – we know the vast potential there is to showcase Scotland across Europe and beyond.

“However, the levels of competition, cheering and celebrating are all immediate indicators of the inaugural European Championships being an incredible success.”

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop added: “This has been an exciting sporting celebration delivering seven sports in two cities across two nations, uniting sporting federations in a way that has never been done before and builds on our success in hosting major events.”