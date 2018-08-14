Thirty-five people have died after an Italian bridge collapsed two years after engineers warned the structure was a "mistake" and should be replaced.

The Morandi viaduct in Genoa, north-west Italy, collapsed during a fierce rainstorm and amid heavy holiday traffic sparking widespread concern about Europe's ageing infrastructure.

First responders said up to 35 cars and three trucks plunged 150ft into on to a river and industrial zone in what Italy's transport minister, Danilo Toninelli, called an "enormous tragedy”. At least one child is among the dead.

Video captured the sound of a man screaming: "Oh God! Oh, God!" Other images showed a green truck which stopped just short of the gaping hole in the bridge, and the tyres of a tractor among the rubble.

Even as rescuers pulled at least two survivors from debris below the bridge, there was official confusion about the death toll.

Francesco Bermano, who heads Italy's 118 emergency telephone service in Genoa, talked of an "epic scale" of response. Mr Bermano said there were "dozens of people" who had either fallen from the bridge or been hit by rubble.

Italy's La Stampa cited anonymous rescuers describing the scene as "hell". One told the paper: "Everything is confused. There is so much debris. The bridge pulverised everything below it when it collapsed."

The head of Italy's civil protection agency, Angelo Borrelli, told reporters at a news conference in Rome that the collapse left 20 people dead and 13 injured. He said all the victims appeared to have been in vehicles which plunged from the bridge.

Earlier, an Italian transport official, Edoardo Rixi, had said that 22 people were killed and eight others were hurt in the collapse.

Mr Borrelli said highway engineers were checking the safety of the viaduct at other points and that some areas are being evacuated as a precaution.

He said: "You can see there are very big portions of the bridge (that collapsed)," he said.

"We need to remove all of the rubble to ascertain that all of the people have been reached."

He added that more than 280 rescue workers and sniffer dogs units are at the scene. He said: "Operations are ongoing to extract people imprisoned below parts of the bridge and twisted metal."

Rescuers had to evacuate the site after finding a gas leak caused by the collapse. Social services, sources said, were mobilised to help those taken from the wider area amid concerns of an explosion.

Mr Borrelli said it was too early to know the cause of the collapse. ANSA, Italy's news agency, said authorities believed a structural weakness caused the collapse. The viaduct has been controversial since it opened in the 1960s and in the 1990s its steel cables had to be replaced.

One engineering news site in Italy described the bridge as a disaster waiting to happen.

An expert in 2016 described the structure as "an engineering mistake" and said it should be replaced.

Antonio Brencich of Genoa University, speaking in an interview quoted by the Corriere della Sera newspaper, said: "The bridge is a mistake. Sooner or later it is going to have to be replaced. I don't know when. But a time will come when the costs of maintenance are higher than the costs of a replacement. By the end of the 1990s maintenance had already reached more than 80 per cent of the cost of construction."

Its designer, Riccardo Morandi, was responsible for other controversial structures, including a similar reinforced concrete bridge in Venezuela where seven died when it was hit by a ship in 1964.

The Morandi Bridge is 295ft high and just over three-quarters of a mile long, with the longest section between supports measuring 650ft. It crosses Genoa's Polcevera river

The bridge is a main thoroughfare connecting the A10 highway heading towards France and the A7 highway that continues north towards Milan. It was busy ahead of Italy's annual summer public holiday, Ferragosto, on August 15, when thousands escape to the beaches of Liguria. It is crossed by 25 million vehicles a year, four times projections made when it was built, amid rows about its costs and design, between 1963 and 1967.

Italy recorded unprecedented economic growth in the 1950s and 1960s with dramatic expansion in its motorway network. Much of the country's roads infrastructure, like Britain's, now dates from that period.

Demitrios M. Cotsovos, senior director of studies for civil engineering at Edinburgh's Heriot-Watt University, said: “This is tragic event. One should consider all possibilities before drawing any conclusions. It is important to investigate in detail the reasons that have led to such a catastrophic collapse. Potentially, there are lessons to be learnt from such an event.

“Ageing infrastructure and its impact on structural integrity and safety should become of prime concern to structural engineers. The potential impact of the environment and extreme weather conditions - possibly associated with climate change - also needs to be assessed.

“The need for monitoring structural performance, understanding the causes of the exhibited collapse and developing reliable assessment methods is essential so that events like this be avoided in the future.”