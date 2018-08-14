ARTISTS, colleagues and the Glasgow School of Art have paid tribute to the influential academic, writer and teacher John Calcutt, who has died.

Calcutt, who has died aged 67, was the former programme leader of the Master of Fine Art (MFA) and MLitt at the Glasgow School of Art.

The Glasgow School of Art (GSA) said he had made a "huge contribution" to the success of its MFA course.

Professor Alastair Payne, head of the School of Art Fine Art, said: "John was a much loved and well respected member of the School of Fine Art and we understand just how keenly his passing will be felt by students, his colleagues and the creative community in Glasgow.

"We are deeply saddened by his loss especially his incredible talent to inspire those around him."

Calcutt started his career with Glasgow School of Art on 1 September 1987, teaching in the Department of Historical and Critical Studies in addition to supporting MFA students as a dissertation supervisor.

He then moved on to teach permanently on the MFA in 2005.

A GSA statement said: "In addition to these responsibilities John Calcutt also spent a period of time as Programme Leader for the GSA’s newly approved MLitt in Fine Art Practice, which he co-wrote, and he played a significant role in the bedding in of this important programme in the GSA’s Masters portfolio.

"Given the depth of John’s experience the GSA was delighted that he continued to teach after stepping down as MFA Programme Leader in 2015."

Graham Ramsay, an artist and current MFA tutor, said: "I knew John first when he taught me at GSA, then through his work as a curator and writer, and finally as a colleague when I joined the MFA teaching team some years later.

"We became firm friends, and it was a genuine pleasure to work with him.

"It’s true to say that he was a man of many hidden talents and catholic tastes.

"He also had a great sense of humour and a keen critical intelligence; often the two went hand in hand, but he was always a sensitive and generous critic."

He added: "John was eternally self-effacing despite the fact that his contributions to the art scene in Glasgow and beyond were huge. "The flood of messages I’ve received over the past few days pay ample tribute to the influence he had over generations of artists and the high esteem in which he was held.

"He is already sorely missed."

Ross Sinclair, the artist and GSA tutor, said: "I first got to know John when he was my tutor during undergraduate Dissertation at the GSA.

"I found someone in the depths of our dialogues and discussions who became my mentor and friend, an incisive and inspiring teacher who showed me that thinking and writing and talking about art could and should be open and accessible to anyone.

"John encouraged me to push at the limits of what was acceptable for dissertation, for writing, for thinking and for making art.”

"It has been a privilege and a pleasure to count him as a colleague for almost 25 years.

"He was a highly respected and valuable presence in the institution and will be sorely missed."

On social media, artists, colleagues, and graduates of the art school have been expressing their sadness at his loss.

Alison Watt, the painter, said that he was "loved more than he knew. Completely irreplaceable."

“Personally, John’s wit and intelligence are what I will remember most,” said CCA Direcitor and GSA tutor, Francis McKee.

“As a colleague he was always a source of inspiration – I was constantly learning how to teach from watching him at work.

"A few weeks ago a student described her tutorial with him as vital – he offered searching questions and unique insights.”

He added: "He was incredibly modest about his achievements but I was always struck by the way in which he applied the critical tools of the MFA to his own thinking, constantly renewing his energy and enthusiasm for teaching.

"His calmness and tolerance sustained a playful and creative ambiance on the course that was appreciated by both staff and students."