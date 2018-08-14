One man has died and four others are receiving treatment after an incident on board a fishing boat at Fraserburgh harbour.

The emergency services were called at around 2pm on Tuesday following reports of a group of men falling ill on the boat Sunbeam.

One man was pronounced dead a short time later. Four other men are being treated in hospital. They are not believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) have been informed.