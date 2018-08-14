One man has died and four others are receiving treatment after an incident on board a fishing boat at Fraserburgh harbour.
The emergency services were called at around 2pm on Tuesday following reports of a group of men falling ill on the boat Sunbeam.
One man was pronounced dead a short time later. Four other men are being treated in hospital. They are not believed to be in a life-threatening condition.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) have been informed.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.