The UK has lost its title as the country which has educated the most world leaders - losing out this year to the US.

Of the serving monarchs, presidents and prime ministers who have undertaken higher education abroad, 57 were educated in the UK compared to 58 in the US.

Last year, the numbers were reversed, giving the UK the top spot.

According to the report by the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI), both countries remained ahead of the pack, however, with France taking the number three spot for educating 40 world leaders.

Nick Hillman, director of HEPI, said countries which educate world leaders "build incredible soft power" - and warned that the UK's immigration policies put it at risk of losing international influence.

"In the past, we have been more successful than any other country in attracting the world's future leaders," he said. "But these new figures suggest our position could be slipping.

"To ensure this does not become a long-term trend, we need to adopt a bold educational exports strategy, remove students from the main migration target and roll out the red carpet when people come to study here.

"One practical way to make all that happen would be to end the Home Office having complete control over student migration and to share it across government departments instead, as they do in other countries."

Leaders educated in the UK include Australian prime minister Malcolm Tunbull, who studied at the University of Oxford, Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who took degrees at Oxford and SOAS during the 1960s and 1980s, and Gambian president Adama Barrow, who worked as an Argos security guard while studying property management in London.

Others are now in leadership positions in countries such as Pakistan, Malawi, Singapore and Syria.

Tom Huxley, an independent researcher who completed the study for HEPI, said the UK was facing "unprecedented competition" for ambitious students from other countries.

"The Government must take student numbers out of its migration target and allow our universities to attract more of the world's best and brightest to study here," he said. "Otherwise, we are at risk of losing our strong links to future world leaders."