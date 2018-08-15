The daughter of Nelson Mandela has created a children's book about the former South African president to preserve his legacy around the world.

Zindzi Mandela, the youngest daughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela, said many young people do not know the story of her father's long struggle and believes it can inspire future generations.

Named Grandad Mandela, the picture book was inspired by conversations Ms Mandela had with her own grandchildren.

Speaking with Allan Little at the Edinburgh International Book Festival on Tuesday, she said: "There are many young people that know that Nelson Mandela was once president but his story and how he travelled to get to that point is very, very important.

"It is especially important for the African child to know that in respect of where you come from and the challenges in front of you, that it is possible to realise your highest potential.

"My own grandchildren just knew him as somebody who loved children, that's their fondest memory.

"When he passed away they were very young, so for them every time they see a picture of him they want to know the context and that's where the book project came from because they asked questions that many other children want to ask and this book is in the form that they best appreciate."

Ms Mandela played her own part in South Africa's freedom struggle and is currently serving as the country's ambassador to Denmark.

Asked how her father would view South Africa today, Ms Mandela said: "I think my father would never give up on South Africa.

"I think we've seen some leaders of political movements at the stroke of a hat, because they've lost power, they say not to vote for particular parties or organisations. My father never gave up on his people and never would give up on his people, what he would encourage would be further dialogue for conflicting communities, that's his legacy, that's what he's always represented."

She added: "One of his last speeches, he said the greatest gift people could give him would be to live his legacy. One campaign we can support is Nelson Mandela Day, when he turned 90 he did not want gifts but acts of generosity. He said, 'I've spent 67 years of my life to the betterment of humanity, all I ask on my birthday is you spend 67 minutes of your time in an act of charity, an act of compassion'."