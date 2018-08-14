The Celebrity Big Brother contestants will be living in a stylish tropical paradise when the new series kicks off.
First-look pictures of the famous television lock-up reveal the house’s sophisticated interiors, complete with leaf-printed wallpaper and textiles, and a Hollywood Regency flair.
There are brightly-coloured furnishings, lavish potted plants and bold neon lights inside the compound, as well as a vintage standalone salmon pink bathtub against a flamingo wall mural.
In the garden, the housemates will be able to recline in a hot tub while surrounded by cacti and succulents, and also relax on bright yellow sun loungers.
An outdoor cocktail bar has been built for added luxury.
Channel 5 said the home has been inspired by the “sunny climes of California” and will act as the perfect retreat for its star guests who have been caught up in a “media storm”, referencing the reality show’s Eye of the Storm theme.
Famous faces rumoured to be joining the line-up include adult film star Stormy Daniels, who gained notoriety after suing President Donald Trump following an alleged affair, and Samantha Markle, the half-sister of the Duchess of Sussex.
Others in the frame for a spot on the show are former Liverpool and Arsenal player Jermaine Pennant, Love Island star Gabby Allen, former The Only Way Is Essex cast member Dan Osborne, and ex-Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas.
Celebrity Big Brother will return to Channel 5 on Thursday August 16 at 9pm.
