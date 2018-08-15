Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood will be making use of his name for his new TV series, Paul Goes To Hollywood.

The baker will head on a road trip across the US for the new five-part travel cookery show, which combines his love of baking, biking and films.

He will hit the road on a Harley-Davidson bike on his 3000-mile tour, during which he will visit culinary locations inspired by some of Hollywood’s most famous films, before ending up in his namesake, film industry mecca Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

Paul Hollywood will head to Hollywood for his new series (Yui Mok/PA)

On his journey, Hollywood will visit a burger place known for appearing in Pulp Fiction and a pizza restaurant that featured in Saturday Night Fever.

He will also try making popular American dishes, including a honey tart, a recipe said to be native to New Orleans.

The series will launch on UKTV channel Good Food next year, and will also air on W, which is part of the UKTV family.

Kirsty Hanson, commissioning editor at UKTV, commented: “We are thrilled to be working with Paul Hollywood on this perfect combination of the nation’s love of travel, film and baking.

“This series is packed full of adventure and fun and will make an excellent show for both film fans and foodies.”

Vicky Walker, channel director for Good Food, added: “This is an exciting new look at food in the USA and the influence that Hollywood movie culture has had on its cuisine.”

Hollywood will next appear in the new series of Bake Off on Channel 4, along with fellow judge Prue Leith.