THERESA May would bear the brunt of the public’s anger if the UK crashed out of the European Union in a no-deal Brexit, according to a new poll.

The BMG survey found almost twice as many people would hold the Prime Minister and her team responsible as would blame Brussels.

The poll, commissioned by the Left Foot Forward website, found 41 per cent of those with a view said Mrs May and her negotiators would “bear the greatest responsibility”, compared to 23 per cent who would blame the European Union.

Brexiter Tory MPs would be blamed by 15 per cent, and Remain Tory MPs by 8 per cent.

Labour, the LibDems, SNP and other opposition parties were seen as largely irrelevant, with just 6 per cent saying they would hold them responsible.

Voters tended to divide down Leave-Remain and party lines.

Leavers were equally split, with 36 per cent ready to put the blame for a no deal on Mrs May’s government, and 36 per cent blaming the EU.

While 41 per cent of Remainers would blame Mrs May and 17 per cent the EU.

Among Labour supporters, 51 per cent would blame Mrs May and 13 per cent the EU.

Meanwhile 41 per cent of Tories blamed the EU, and 26 per cent their party leader.

UK negotiators are currently trying to sell Mrs May’s Chequers plan for a soft Brexit on goods and agri-foods to EU leaders, but there has been little sign of movement from Brussels.

In recent weeks, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab have both toured Europe warning of a no deal happening by accident, if the EU underestimates the UK’s resolve to stick to the Chequers plan.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox put the odds of a no deal as high as 60 per cent because of European “intransigence”.

Left Foot Forward editor Josiah Mortimer said that instead of telling voters to prepare for a no deal, they should prepare “for the hit they’ll take if the UK leaves the EU without a deal”.

He said: “Voters are clear that the blame would lie at Theresa May’s door if we were forced out onto WTO terms. Price rises, food shortages and travel chaos would dramatically destabilise not just the country but this minority government, too.

“If Mrs May believes she can use the EU as a scapegoat for failure in these talks, she may have to think again. "With even Leave voters divided on this, a no deal outcome is set to be a disaster – for the Conservative party. The government will need to ramp up these negotiations before October if they are to avert a hard Brexit bludgeoning from voters.”

BMG Research polled 1481 GB adults between 6 and 10 August, weighted to reflect GB demographics. Margin of error +/- 1.5 per cent approximately.