Glasgow nightspots could see their opening hours extended to 4am under plans put forward by the licensing board.

Under the proposal, clubs and other venues would be allowed to close later if they were able to demonstrate their contribution to the night-time economy.

Public views are being sought via a consultation which closes on 5th October.

The licensing board said it was keen to see the city centre, where venues generally close at 3pm, remain "vibrant and attractive" for residents, visitors and businesses.

Research suggests the night-time economy generates around £2.16 billion and supports 16,600 jobs.

Glasgow Licensing Board chairman Matt Kerr said: "We want to support the licensed trade as much as we can while also ensuring we still provide the safeguards expected of us by the licensing legislation.

"By potentially granting licences until 4am while demanding the highest possible standards from licence holders we are striking the right balance between the licence trade and the needs of the wider community.

"It's very important to stress that this is still a proposal and that in any event, 4am closing would still be the subject a pilot programme that will draw in evidence from the likes of the police and the health service.

"We want feedback from as many people as possible on this proposal and others in the draft policy statement before reaching a final position."

Other proposals detailed in the board's draft statement include allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to remain on licensed premises until 11pm rather than 9pm.