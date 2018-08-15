TRIBUTES have been paid to John Calder, a seminal figure in both publishing and theatre, who has died at the age of 91.

A publisher of Samuel Beckett, with whom he was friends, Calder was also the co-founder of the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh.

He co-founded the International Writer's Conference, as part of the 1962 International Festival, which featured some of most important authors of the 20th centuries including as Normal Mailer, Henry Miller, Muriel Spark and Hugh MacDiarmid.

Fergus Linehan, director of the EIF, said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of John Calder whose rigorous and mischievous intellect has illuminated the cultural scene in Edinburgh, Scotland and internationally.

"His influence is still seen in the Festival today, as we celebrate the work of Marguerite Duras, Samuel Beckett and the return of Peter Brook to the Festival.

"Our thoughts are with his wife, our former Associate Director, Sheila Colvin and John’s family during this time."

Calder, born in Canada, but long resident in the UK and Scotland, founded his own company in 1949, now part of Alma Classics.

Calder Publishing published Chekhov, Tolstoy, and Dostoevsky.

It also published the poetry, novels, criticism and plays of Beckett.

He died at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh, on Monday, after suffering "a rapid decline in health over the past few weeks", the Bookseller reported.

Calder helped introduce British readers to writers including Eugene Ionesco, Marguerite Duras and Alain Robbe-Grillet, and also Americans, publishing Henry Miller's Tropic of Cancer and William S. Burroughs' The Naked Lunch.

In 1966 he was convicted of obscenity for publishing Hubert Selby's "Last Exit to Brooklyn."

The conviction was overturned in a landmark free-speech case.

Nick Barley, director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival said: "It is with great sadness that we heard of the death of John Calder.

"John, together with Jim Haynes, was instrumental in arranging the seminal 1962 Writers Conference in Edinburgh - the precursor to the Edinburgh International Book Festival."

He added: "We were delighted that in 2012, the 50th anniversary of that event, he was able to participate at our own Edinburgh World Writers Conference.

"He was one of publishing’s great mavericks – bold, thrawn and iconoclastic.

"His voice and influence will be very much missed."

Orla O'Loughlin, the artistic director of the Traverse, said: "The entire Traverse team is deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Calder, one of our visionary founders.

"His contribution to culture, both in Scotland and beyond, was invaluable and will continue long into the future.

"We were delighted to celebrate John’s incredible creative legacy in a dedicated programme of events in 2014, and know that his dynamism and intellect will be missed throughout the world of theatre, as well as by those who were closest to him.

"We are all thinking of his family, friends and those who cared for him, and share in their sorrow at his passing."