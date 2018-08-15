RANGERS have rejected a bid from Bordeaux for striker Alfredo Morelos.
The Ligue 1 side have made a move to land Morelos in a £3.75million deal.
But Rangers immediately knocked back the derisory bid for one of their key assets.
Morelos was the subject of sustained interest from the Chinese Super League in January as Rangers retained his services for the second half of the campaign.
Bordeaux have now made an attempt to land the Colombian but will have to significantly increase their offer if Rangers are to consider selling this summer.
There are no indications the French giants will return to the negotiating table to tempt Rangers into doing business.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment