RANGERS have rejected a bid from Bordeaux for striker Alfredo Morelos.

The Ligue 1 side have made a move to land Morelos in a £3.75million deal.

But Rangers immediately knocked back the derisory bid for one of their key assets.

Morelos was the subject of sustained interest from the Chinese Super League in January as Rangers retained his services for the second half of the campaign.

Bordeaux have now made an attempt to land the Colombian but will have to significantly increase their offer if Rangers are to consider selling this summer.

There are no indications the French giants will return to the negotiating table to tempt Rangers into doing business.