The new series of Celebrity Big Brother will get under way as the identities of the housemates are revealed at the reality show’s launch.

There has been no official confirmation of who this year’s famous contestants are.

Plenty of teasers have been put out to whet viewers’ appetites ahead of their on-screen arrival on Thursday night.

Here is everything you need to know.

– Who is rumoured to be going into the house?

A few soap stars are being tipped by bookmakers to be spilling their emotions in the diary room chair this year.

Among them is former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas. The actor played mechanic Jason Grimshaw on the cobbles from 2000 to 2016.

Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas is tipped to enter the house. (Ian West/PA)

Also considered likely to appear is former Emmerdale and Casualty star Roxanne Pallett.

In a recent interview with OK! magazine Pallett suggested she was “open-minded” about doing the show after turning down offers for six years.

Former Arsenal and Liverpool footballer Jermaine Pennant has not denied his involvement in the new series.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain he “wouldn’t shy away” from a stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

Also rumoured to be joining the line-up are adult film star Stormy Daniels, who gained notoriety after suing President Donald Trump following an alleged affair, and Samantha Markle, half-sister of the Duchess of Sussex.

Will adult film star Stormy Daniels (centre) enter the Eye of the Storm? (ASACP/PA)



– What is the series theme?

Channel 5 said: “All of the celebrity names entering the house will have been caught up in their own media storm.”

On August 2 a trailer was broadcast showing signs with messages in keeping with the controversy theme, including “fraud”, “never forgiven” and “lies, lies, lies”.

A caption accompanying the video teased: “Who will be caught in the Eye of the Storm?”

The classic Big Brother eye logo has been given a neon makeover for the show’s latest instalment.

Who will be caught in the Eye of the Storm? 👀 🌪 Celebrity Big Brother returns Thursday 16th August at 9pm on @channel5_tv. #CBB pic.twitter.com/QSLVrP5NRp — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 2, 2018

– What does the house look like?

For all of the rainy imagery of this year’s theme, the housemates can enjoy a somewhat summery retreat in what will be their home for the next few weeks.

The housemates’ bedroom (Bart Pajak/Channel 5)

The interior of the house is decked out in tropical prints and designs which Channel 5 describes as “Hollywood Regency flair”.

In the garden the celebrities will be among cacti, succulents and a brightly coloured, mid-century modern design reminiscent of a Palm Springs desert.

The housemates can relax (or argue) in a Palm Springs-inspired garden. (Bart Pajak/Channel 5)

– Who’s presenting?

Returning to welcome the new batch of celebrities and help reintegrate evicted contestants into the outside world will be Emma Willis, who has presented Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother since 2013.

One of the show’s former winners and This Morning presenter Rylan Clark-Neal is also back to unpick all the arguments, breakdowns and secret challenges in spin-off show Bit On The Side.

Long-time narrator Marcus Bentley will again be updating viewers on the housemates’ latest antics.

Bentley’s distinctive Geordie accent has featured in every series of the UK version of Big Brother since it was first broadcast in 2000.

Celebrity Big Brother launches at 9pm on Thursday on Channel 5.