Madonna celebrates her 60th birthday following a long career of reinvention and controversy.

Here, we take a look at the Queen of Pop’s changing look through the years.

Madonna on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City in 1985 (PA)
The singer out jogging with her minder in Green Park, near her hotel in Mayfair, London, in 1987 (PA)
Madonna performs on stage at her British debut concert, at Roundhay Park in Leeds, in 1987 (PA)
The star performs to a crowd of 74,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in 1990 (PA)
Madonna performs at the Brit Awards at Alexandra Palace, London, in 1995 (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Madonna and British film director Guy Ritchie with their four-month-old baby son Rocco in 2000 (William Conran/PA)
Madonna with the best female award at the MTV Europe Music Awards, held at the Globe Arena in Stockholm, in 2000 (PA)
The Queen meets Madonna at the world premiere of James Bond film Die Another Day in 2002 (PA)
Madonna performs to Irish fans at Slane Castle, Co Meath, in 2004 (Haydn West/PA)
Madonna during a special appearance at Selfridges in Oxford Street in 2004 (Andy Butterton/PA)
Madonna arrives at London Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 with her adoptive son David Banda in 2011 (Steve Parsons/PA)
Madonna taking a stumble down stairs while performing on stage during the 2015 Brit Awards at the O2 Arena (Yui Mok/PA)
Madonna attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York (Ian West/PA)