RUSSIAN authorities have launched yet another export tax fraud probe involving one of Scotland’s notorious limited partnerships or SLPs.

Prosecutors in a port close to the Estonian border say they are investigating an attempt to avoid more than $200,000 in duty on a tanker full of fuel oil.

Port authorities in Ust-Luga earlier this month inspected a ship called the Freya which said it was carrying 1,500 tonnes of mineral tar to Estonia.

However, authorities found that only 10 per cent of the cargo was tar, which is duty free, and the rest was fuel oil, which is subject to hefty export taxes.

Local news reports said the cargo was destined for an SLP registered in Glasgow called Sungaty, which listed a Russian national called Ivan Krylov as its person of significant control.

In recent years SLPs have been frequently abused for money-laundering and tax avoidance across the former Soviet Union.