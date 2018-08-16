Soul singer Aretha Franklin has died aged 76, her publicist has said.

The long-reigning "Queen of Soul" who sang with matchless style on such classics as Think and her signature song, Respect, died at her home in Detroit.

She had been suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer, her representative Gwendolyn Quinn said.

A statement from Franklin's family, via the singer's long-time publicist Gwendolyn Quinn, said it is "with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Aretha Louise Franklin, the Queen of Soul".

The statement continued: "Franklin, 76 years old, passed away on Thursday morning, August 16 at 9.50am at her home in Detroit, MI (Michigan), surrounded by family and loved ones.

"Franklin's official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin's oncologist, Dr Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit, MI.

"In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.

"We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Quinn added that "funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days".

BBC radio 2 has announced a change in their schedule following Franklin's death.

"Following the sad news of the death of music legend Aretha Franklin, you'll be able to hear a special tribute to The Queen Of Soul presented by Paul Gambaccini, tonight at 9, here on BBC Radio 2," a statement said.

Sir Elton John also paid tribute to the singer.

He posted on Instagram: "The loss of Aretha Franklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church.

"Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated - she was one of my favourite pianists. I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance - a benefit for the Elton John Aids Foundation at St John The Divine Cathedral.

"She was obviously unwell, and I wasn't sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof.

"She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time. I adored her and worshipped her talent. God bless her.

"My condolences to all her family and friends. We shared the same birthday - and that meant so much to me. The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. @arethasings #RIP #ArethaFranklin #QueenOfSoul @ejaf."

American singer Akon tweeted: "Saying goodbye to a legend is never easy, your music will live on forever #RIPAretha #queenofsoul."

Liam Gallagher tweeted: "RIP Aretha Franklin what a voice x".

Singer John Legend wrote: "Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. #Aretha."

Broadcaster Tony Blackburn tweeted: "So sorry to hear about the death of Aretha Franklin at the age of 76. I've been playing her records since the 60's and thought her music was wonderful. R.I.P."

Singer Barbra Streisand shared a picture of herself with Franklin taken six years ago as she paid tribute to the Queen of Soul.

Streisand wrote on Instagram: "This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha and I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch.

"It's difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer, but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world."

X Factor winner James Arthur tweeted: "RIP Aretha Franklin, a true great. Thank you for your music x".

Singer Paloma Faith wrote on Instagram: "Dearest Aretha, thank you for giving us all your gift, thank you for being the queen of soul and forever in our memories. What a legacy! Rather than commiserate your death I will be celebrating your life for the next few weeks. Love you forever xxx".