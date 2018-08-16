The world of music has paid its last respects to legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin who has died aged 76.

The long-reigning "Queen of Soul" who sang with matchless style on such classics as Think and her signature song, Respect, died at her home in Detroit.

She had been suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer, her representative Gwendolyn Quinn said.

Paul McCartney led a chorus of tributes, saying : "Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years.

"She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. "

Her death comes three days after it emerged the singer was in hospice care.

A statement from Franklin's family, via the singer's long-time publicist Gwendolyn Quinn, said it is "with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Aretha Louise Franklin, the Queen of Soul".

OBITUARY: Obituary - Aretha Franklin, Queen of R’n’B

The statement continued: "Franklin, 76 years old, passed away on Thursday morning, August 16 at 9.50am at her home in Detroit, MI (Michigan), surrounded by family and loved ones.

"Franklin's official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin's oncologist, Dr Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit, MI.

"In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.

"We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Quinn added that "funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days".

The singer had been in ill health since 2010, when she was diagnosed with a tumour but returned to intermittent live performance after undergoing surgery. She kept her struggles private.

Everyone from Britney Spears and Mariah Carey to Sir Elton John and Rod Stewart have paid tribute.

Sir Elton John posted on Instagram: "The loss of Aretha Franklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church.

"Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated - she was one of my favourite pianists. I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance - a benefit for the Elton John Aids Foundation at St John The Divine Cathedral.

"She was obviously unwell, and I wasn't sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof.

"She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time. I adored her and worshipped her talent. God bless her.

"My condolences to all her family and friends. We shared the same birthday - and that meant so much to me. The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. @arethasings #RIP #ArethaFranklin #QueenOfSoul @ejaf."

Mariah Carey added: "Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul. The Icon. The ultimate singers' singer. The greatest singer and musician of my lifetime. The power of your voice in music and in civil rights blew open the door for me and so many others. You were my inspiration, my mentor and my friend.

"You showed me I could sing the songs I wanted to sing and bring God with me. You've inspired millions everywhere yet never left home, never left church. Today the entire world mourns your home-going and celebrates all the brilliance you left behind. "

Britney Spears said: The world lost an incredibly talented woman today. Rest In Peace, @ArethaFranklin... your legacy and music will forever inspire us and future generations."

READ MORE: Aretha Franklin cancels concerts on doctor’s orders

Always loved you, always will @ArethaFranklin. Not only the Queen of Soul but the queen of all our hearts. - Sir Rod xxx pic.twitter.com/bRAhQcPETw — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) August 16, 2018

Singer Barbra Streisand shared a picture of herself with Franklin taken six years ago as she paid tribute to the Queen of Soul.

Streisand wrote on Instagram: "This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha and I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch.

"It's difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer, but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world."

Liam Gallagher tweeted: "RIP Aretha Franklin what a voice x".

Singer John Legend wrote: "Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. #Aretha."

X Factor winner James Arthur tweeted: "RIP Aretha Franklin, a true great. Thank you for your music x".

READ MORE: Beyonce honours Aretha Franklin at Detroit concert

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

Love and Thanks @ArethaFranklin Your voice, soul and musicianship inspires and lifts us always. Pure Light and Hope like no other. God Bless you. Deep thanks and gratitude for sharing All your gifts with the world. Forever now...Rest in Peace. Nils n Amy — Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) August 16, 2018

What a life. What a legacy!

So much love, respect and gratitude.

R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018

Her voice; her presence; her style

No one did it better

Truly the Queen of Soul

I will miss you!@ArethaFranklin #QueenOfSoul pic.twitter.com/Gw5XEhsxjH — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) August 16, 2018

I just finished interviews in Berlin, and was informed the mighty @ArethaFranklin has passed. RIPArethaFranklin #Queen of Soul — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) August 16, 2018

Goodbye @ArethaFranklin thank you for all the inspiration, and thank you for singing my song #nevergonnabreakmyfaith #RipArethaFranklin — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) August 16, 2018

Singer Paloma Faith wrote on Instagram: "Dearest Aretha, thank you for giving us all your gift, thank you for being the queen of soul and forever in our memories. What a legacy! Rather than commiserate your death I will be celebrating your life for the next few weeks. Love you forever xxx".

In February 2017, Franklin announced she would stop touring, but she continued to book concerts.

Earlier this year, she reportedly cancelled a pair of performances, including at the New Orleans Jazz Fest, on doctor's orders.

The singer's final public performance was last November, when she sang at an Elton John AIDS Foundation gala in New York.

Known as “the queen of soul”, she sold more than 75m records in her lifetime and won 18 Grammy awards.

She had 77 entries in the US Billboard Hot 100 and 20 No 1 singles on the R&B chart.

Her last album was A Brand New Me, released in November 2017, which paired archival vocal recordings for Atlantic Records with new orchestral arrangements by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Her last original recording was Aretha Franklin Sings the Great Diva Classics in 2014, which included her take on Adele’s Rolling in the Deep.