PERSONALITY disorder must be a mental health priority, Scotland's psychiatrists have said as they launched a report urging the Scottish Government to improve provision of mental health services for the condition.

Personality Disorder affects around 6-10% of the general population but among those receiving specialised psychiatric care its prevalence is much higher, at more than 50%. People with the condition have a life expectancy that is 18-19 years shorter on average than the general population.

It is a highly misunderstood mental disorder leading to disturbed thinking, impulsive behaviour and problems controlling emotions, which make holding down jobs or normal relationships difficult.

A report today from the Royal College of Psychiatrists Scotland (RCPsych) aims to tackle stigma and improve services for those living with the long-term condition.

Dr Andrea Williams, an expert in personality disorder at the College, said: “We should all be passionate about improving care for people with personality disorder in Scotland.

"People have developed these difficulties due to a combination of circumstances which have impacted on their ability to manage their emotions and interactions, and their ability to live a good life.

"We must not put up barriers to services, but work together to empower people to access the support and treatment that they deserve.”

Through a two-year campaign, RCPsych will work towards improving practice and care and raising awareness of the condition.

It is not clear why personality disorder develops, but genetic and biological factors, early life experiences and social factors are thought to be involved.

It tends to emerge in adolescence but unlike other psychiatric disorders there are no drug treatments available, although therapy can be effective at helping people to manage the condition.

People with personality disorder are more likely to have suffered adverse experiences in childhood such as early trauma or neglect, and are also at increased risk of suffering from other mental health conditions, self-harm and suicide.

Personality disorder is likely to be under-diagnosed, and the report calls for a better understanding of the condition and the breakdown of stigma which may stop individual receiving a diagnosis and the necessary care.

This is critical the psychiatrists say since recovery "is possible" when people with personality disorders receive treatment and support.

The College is urging the Scottish Government to specifically address support for Personality Disorder in its Mental Health Strategy.

It is also calling for a Managed Clinical Network for Personality Disorder across Scotland to be formed, and a Personality Disorder lead for each Health Board to be established.