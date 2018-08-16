A HEARING into whether Rangers chairman Dave King breached a court order to make an £11 million bid for most of the club’s shares has been postponed.

It comes after Lord Bannatyne last month again urged Mr King to make the bid during a court-ordered procedural hearing related to a failure to comply with a court order to make the offer to Rangers shareholders in March.

The Rangers chief has already been told that he is in breach of takeover rules by failing to make the bid.

The case at the Court of Session in Edinburgh which has been brought by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers has been postponed till October.

Mr King was seen at Parliament Hall before leaving the building.

In December Lord Bannatyne ruled in favour of the Takeover Panel that Mr King acted in concert with other shareholders when he bought a controlling stake in 2015 ousting a board of directors said to be allied to Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley.

That supported the Takeover Panel's view that a formal takeover should have been triggered after the Three Bears group led by Mr King secured more than 30 per cent of the voting rights in Rangers.

Under Takeover Code rules, a written offer to shareholders had to be made within 28 days of a bid announcement being made on March 29 - but so far it has not been forthcoming.

Mr King has previously argued that a judge went "too far" in ordering him to make a mandatory offer at a price of 20p a share.

Lord Bannatyne in a previous hearing said that Mr King's argument that he did not have the funds to make the offer was "irrelevant".

Mr King has said he has agreed to make an offer for the shares, and has previously said he has no concerns about the prospect of a contempt of court case and insisted he is doing all he can to settle the matter.