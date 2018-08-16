A few will take the high road. A few will take the low. And many more will break their bonnie banks to do so.

Tens of thousands of fans are this weekend making one last pilgrimage to hear Runrig play Loch Lomond. For they and their true loves - as the band’s floorfilling cover nearly goes - will never meet again.

The six-piece has sold 47,000 tickets for farewell concerts in Stirling today and tomorrow that will bring down the curtain on 45 years of their groundbreaking brand of Celtic folk rock.

Their fans - many in the Hebrides - have struggled to afford or arrange the journey with Calmac warning ferries were full and extra flights from the islands put on to cater for extra demand.

Against a backdrop of Stirling Castle, Runrig will perform, for just two last times, what amounts soundtrack of the last few turbulent decades of Scottish history, through two devolution referendums and 2014’s big vote.

The group - despite some changed faces - says it has a special bond with its fans, many of whom were enjoying rock in their own language for the first time. But the time, the musicians said, had come to bow out.

Vocalist Bruce Guthro said: “I think we’re ready. I think we’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished and we’re ready to give Scotland the show of a lifetime.”

The Canadian, who has been touring with Runrig for 20 years, said of his time with the group: “All of it has been special. It’s almost impossible to pick certain highlights - it’s just been a great journey.

“The fans are are a family unto themselves and they are without question the driving force behind this band.”

Since forming on Skye in 1973, Runrig have produced 14 studio albums and performed at Edinburgh Castle, the Royal Albert Hall and in New York’s Times Square.

They are hailed for their contribution to Scottish music, the Gaelic language and Scotland’s cultural identity. Though they were never entirely happy to be seen as a kitsch symbol of Scottishness.

Founding member Rory MacDonald said it is a love of performing that has kept the group going through the decades.

The bass player said: “We’ve tended just to go from album to album, we’ve never had a grand plan, or the idea we’re going to take over the world - none of that stuff.

“Very early on, maybe after the third album, we knew very much that this was what we wanted to do with our lives. It wasn’t for fame or fortune, it was just that we loved playing music and playing together.

“We’ve always had that sense of being comfortable with what we’re doing. That’s the way it has worked for us.”

Guitarist Malcolm Jones added: “If you’d said then that 45 years later we’d still be doing this, you’d have thought no way, not a chance.”

Jones said concerts - called Last Dance - marked the end of an era for the band but other projects would continue, including looking after the group’s legacy.

Keyboard player Brian Hurren admitted there has been nerves ahead of the final concerts.

He said: “I would say it’s unlike any other show I’ve experienced with the band. I’ve had sleepless nights and I’ve had elation and excitement, sadness - everything. It’s been an incredible journey.

“There are a lot of fans that can’t get to see us because they’re in Australia or places that are just too far away, but they have been trying to make it over for this show, which is amazing.”

Meeting the band ahead of the concerts, Scotland’s Deputy First Minister John Swinney thanked Runrig for their “extraordinary contribution” to Scotland’s cultural life.

He tweeted: “A very special privilege to thank Runrig1973 on behalf of Scottish Government for all they have done to strengthen Scottish traditional music, the Gaelic language and Scotland in 45 years of amazing music.

“They have been such an important part of Scotland’s incredible journey.”

Mr Swinney’s SNP colleague Pete Wishart MP formerly played keyboards for the band. Mr Wishart had said he would never join the SNP when interviewed in 1991.

Speaking to writer Peter Ross in last weekend’s Herald Magazine, Mr Wishart stressed his band’s part in helping Scotland learning to love and appreciate a sense of itself as confident and assertive.” He added: “All the other political changes could never have happened without a feeling that what we have in Scotland is important and worth celebrating.”

The band did not write Loch Lomond. But the traditional song’s lyrics may offer some consolation. “The broken heart it kens nae second spring again,” it goes. “Though the waeful may cease frae their grieving.”