BRITISH spooks are bugging the EU’s Brexit negotiators in a bid to stay one step ahead, officials have reportedly warned.

Concerns were raised after highly sensitive information was apparently obtained by the UK “within hours” of it being presented to an EU meeting.

It comes as Brexit talks resumed in Brussels, with both sides still at loggerheads over customs arrangements and a border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Fears that the British secret service is snooping on EU officials emerged after the UK obtained information from a politically sensitive slide presentation.

The Daily Telegraph reported the slides contained a devastating economic assessment of UK plans to remain in the EU's "single market for goods", which the UK then lobbied at “the top tier of government" to prevent being published.

Sabine Weyand, the EU’s deputy chief negotiator, reportedly told officials British intelligence may have infiltrated their meetings.

The slides were discussed by the EU a day before Prime Minister Theresa May outlined her Chequers plan for a softer Brexit.

They warned the UK’s proposals to diverge on services while remaining closely aligned to the EU on goods regulations would be highly damaging.

It is understood the European Council has taken measures to tighten security, with mobile phones and other electronic devices removed from negotiators before meetings.

US intelligence agencies under Barak Obama were previously accused of bugging German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s phone.

Meanwhile, former Brexit Secretary David Davis used a spy-proof briefcase to carry sensitive documents when he was in charge of negotiations.

His silver Faraday case stopped electromagnetic fields and made it nearly impossible to hack his phone or computer.

He also reportedly traded his Apple watch for another model over fears its microphone could be used to listen in to conversations.

The latest spying claims have been dismissed by Whitehall sources.

UK officials told the Telegraph they “don't need to resort to secret methods", adding: "There are plenty of friends who will share what is going on anyway."

Brexit talks resumed in Brussels on Thursday, with officials hoping to make progress as they strive to reach a deal in the autumn.

They will discuss the problem of the Irish border before delving into Mrs May’s plans for a future relationship with the EU.

It comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hosted a Brexit meeting with Scotland’s seafood sector.

The Edinburgh summit, which was also attended by Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing, aimed to outline the key priorities ahead of leaving the EU.