Together they recorded one of the 20th century’s defining feminist anthems – a musical touchstone for women across the world.

Aretha Franklin’s uniquely rich and soaring voice was integral to the chart-topping success of Sisters Are Doin’ It For Themselves, the 1985 classic she sang with Annie Lennox.

And yesterday the Scots star led tributes to her duet partner, known to millions of fans as the Queen of Soul, after her death of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

The Memphis-born singer – whose career spanned seven decades and included hits such as Respect, (You Make Me Feel) Like A Natural Woman and Think – died at her home in Detroit, Michigan, at 9.50am yesterday, her publicist said.

Describing the singer as “simply peerless”, Lennox said: “She has reigned supreme, and will always be held in the highest firmament of stars as the most exceptional vocalist, performer and recording artist the world has ever been privileged to witness.

“Superlatives are often used to describe astonishing singers – but in my view, even superlatives cannot be sufficient.

“Everyone who loved her will be saying little prayers of gratitude, respect and appreciation for the musical life force that enriched our lives. Her voice will soar forever.”

Franklin’s family said in a statement that they had lost their “matriarch and rock”.

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart,” they added.

“The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds. We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers.”

Former US president Barack Obama said that Aretha Franklin graced people “with a glimpse of the divine” whenever she sang.

Mr Obama and his wife Michelle said that Franklin, who performed at his first inauguration in 2009, “helped define the American experience” through her “compositions and unmatched musicianship”.

“In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade – our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect,” the Obamas added.

Current US President Donald Trump said that Franklin “was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God”.

Dozens of stars across the worlds of music and entertainment also paid tribute to Franklin.

Sir Elton John, who was present for Franklin’s last ever performance, called her death a “blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church”.

He added on Instagram: “Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated, she was one of my favourite pianists. I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for the Elton John Aids Foundation at St John The Divine Cathedral.

“She was obviously unwell, and I wasn’t sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof. She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time. I adored her and worshipped her talent. God bless her.”

Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney asked for fans to take a moment to “give

thanks to the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the queen of our souls, who inspired us”.

He added in a tweet: “She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul.”

Barbra Streisand shared a picture of herself with Franklin taken six years ago and wrote on Instagram: “This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha and I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her.

“Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer, but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world.”

Diana Ross tweeted: “I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin.”

British music star Adele said she was “absolutely heartbroken” by Franklin’s death. She said: “I can’t remember a day of my life without Aretha Franklin’s voice and music filling up my heart.”