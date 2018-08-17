A heritage group is calling for pop and rock gigs to be ousted from Princes Street Gardens to protect the landmark from being turned into a “theme park”.

The call comes from Cockburn Association, Edinburgh’s long-running heritage body, for an end to large-scale concerts at the gardens during the Fringe and at Hogmanay.

It comes amid complaints of an Edinburgh Tattoo performance being disturbed by the nearby Rag‘N’ Bone Man gig in Princes Street Gardens.

Controversy erupted last week over blackboards that prevent the public seeing ticketed concerts in the gardens, which could host up to 200 events a year when a new £25 million arena is completed.

The association accused council chiefs of trying to commercialise “every square metre” of the city centre.

Only the festival fireworks finale would be allowed in the gardens under the Cockburn’s vision for the beauty spot.

Chairman Cliff Hague said: “Like many others, my concerns have grown, as it seems like every square metre of the city centre is being viewed as a means of raising revenue. This also links disruption such events cause before, during and after the event itself.

“I have no problems with the fireworks at the end of the festival, which depend on the setting of the castle to add to the spectacle.

“But I am less convinced by the necessity to stage major pop and rock concerts.”

A spokeswoman for the city council said: “Princes Street Gardens are so central to daily Edinburgh life – it’s where we relax, play, eat and enjoy events – and I’m sure many people will want to have their say.

“Whether you believe the gardens provide a fantastic backdrop for a set number of concerts or not, it’s really important that as many people as possible share their views.

“This is a citywide discussion about the vibrancy of the gardens and the role they play in Edinburgh’s cultural scene.”

It comes as a music festival was told to take down a massive black-out fence blighting the city centre.

The organisers of the Summer Sessions erected the high barrier around the perimeter of Princes Street Gardens to prevent a view of concerts at the Ross Bandstand.

Edinburgh City Council has now ordered it to be removed.