TOURISM chiefs have weighed into the row over delays to two new £100m CalMac ferries, calling it “a huge let down” for island communities and business.

The Scottish Government confirmed on Thursday there had been yet another hold-up in the delivery of two prototype ‘dual fuel’ vessels destined for the Clyde and Outer Hebrides.

The boats are being built by Ferguson Marine Engineering Ltd, owned by Monaco-based billionaire Jim McColl, who is one of Nicola Sturgeon’s economic advisers.

The firm was supposed to hand over the ferries this summer and autumn, but delivery has now been pushed back to summer 2019 and spring 2020.

READ MORE: £100m ferry contract branded 'shambles' after new delays

The first vessel is supposed to take the Ardrossan to Arran route, while the second is earmarked for the Uig triangle between the Western Isles and Skye.

CalMac has already warned of disruption because of breakdowns in its ageing fleet.

Some passengers have struggled to get space on choked services.

Opposition parties said the £97m order, agreed in 2015, had become a “complete shambles” and called on Scottish ministers to “get a grip” of the project.

Ferguson Marine blamed certification issues arising from the novel design and “unforeseen complexities” on the part of the client, Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson called the delay “disappointing”.

READ MORE: Ferry operator CalMac warns of delays and breakdowns as fleet is so old

The Scottish Tourism Alliance said it had frequently raised the capacity of the existing CalMac fleet and the slow replacement rate of vessels with ministers.

It said the Outer Hebrides Tourism board believed the state of the CalMac fleet had now become an unacceptable “barrier” to growing tourism in the islands.

Chief executive Marc Crothall said the latest delay was “beyond disappointing”.

He said: “There is critical urgency for increased ferry capacity on Hebridean routes to service the demand by visitors who wish to visit, stay and explore the islands and visitor attractions.

“The vast majority of ferries assigned to these routes are currently running at full capacity in an already stretched network and tourism operators and accommodation providers are being left with no option but to turn away business as a result of there being no space to travel.”

“We would urge Michael Matheson in his new transport brief, along with Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Culture and External Affairs, to address this matter with priority importance.

“As we head towards to 2020 ,which will be promoted as the Year of Scotland’s Coast and Waters, demand and interest to travel and explore our islands is only likely to increase and it is essential that Scotland is seen to be offering our national ferry fleet at full strength.

“This week’s announcement serves as a huge let down for our island communities and tourism businesses.”

READ MORE: Businesses condemn CalMac as delays and disruption to ferries cause incomes to fall by more than a third

Ian Fordham, chair of Outer Hebrides Tourism, said the state of the CalMac fleet had become an unacceptable “barrier” to growing tourism in the islands.

However he did not blame CalMac, as they had to make do with the vessels they were given, and said responsibility lay with the Scottish Government’s investment policy.

He said ministers should be procuring more small ferries to give greater flexibility on routes, and better breakdown cover, instead of ordering a handful of bigger and bigger ferries.

He also questioned why ministers ordered prototype dual fuel vessels from Ferguson Marine after Mr McColl took it out of administration in 2013, turning the islands into a “guinea pig” for a novel design.

He said: “This is a shipyard that has limited capacity but it won a contract with one of the most complex specifications. It was always going to be a challenge.

“We all understand the desire to help the Scottish shipbuilding industry but it can’t be at the expense of business-critical, lifeline services in the Outer Hebrides.”