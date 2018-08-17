A teenager has been locked up for seven years and nine months for the racially-aggravated attempted murder of a Syrian refugee in Edinburgh.

Shabaz Ali, 25, was repeatedly stabbed by Sean Gorman in an argument at a hostel in Upper Gilmore Place in the early hours of Thursday May 3.

Gorman, 18, was given an extended sentence of 11 years and nine months when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh for sentencing on Friday.

It involves detention for seven years and nine months, followed by four years of supervision upon his release from custody.

Gorman was ordered to begin that sentence when he has finished serving 169 days of a previous sentence from 2017 for assault to severe injury and the danger of life.

Passing sentence, judge Lord Woolman told Gorman: "You carried out a frenzied attack on a stranger, Mr Shabaz Ali. You stabbed him six times, five times in the upper chest.

"But you would have been a threat to anyone you came across that night."

The court heard that Gorman had drunk most of a litre bottle of vodka and taken ecstasy and cocaine and was "hyper" before the attack with a lock-knife.

Mr Ali was attacked after complaining about loud music which prevented him from sleeping.

Lord Woolman said: "The attack has caused Mr Ali serious physical and psychological harm. He cannot work. He can only take short walks with the aid of a walking stick. He awaits further surgery."