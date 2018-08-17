The headlines were as blunt as the blows they documented.

Slovenians on Friday woke up to news reports detailing several hours of hooliganism on their streets before and after their biggest club faced Rangers in the Europa league.

And the stories they read were very different to those told by Scottish supporters on social media.

"Rangers fans came to Maribor to fight," declared Slovenia's Reporter magazine on Friday. "They attacked and insulted the police."

Law enforcement "had a lot of hard work to do before and after the match", Reporter's website said.

Slovenian police told both Scottish and Slovenian media that they had detailed six "foreigners" after they were attacked. Several others, including Slovenes, were fined.

One woman, said to be a Scot, was treated in hospital after being affected by pepper-spray.

"Police attacked in Maribor, woman in hospital," went the headline in Delo, Slovenia's biggest broadsheet. "Fans fought, bottles flew, flag burned," it added.

Some Rangers fans took to social media claiming Slovenian police were heavy-handed. Videos have emerged oif clashes between police and fans around the Grajski Trg, a square in Maribor. The sounds of bottles smashing can be heard on footage.

However, Slovenian media, which has a reputation as sober and not sensationalist, catalogued a series of offending behaviour by both Scottish and local supporters.

Evening paper Večer, in a report similar to those in other media, said attacks on police were so serious they were beig referred to local prosecutors rather than being dealt with by fines.

Police had already issued fines to two Scottish fans in Grajski Trg, it said, for challenging locals to a fight. A third supporter was fined for failing to comply with police instructions to remain with an escorted group and insulting an officer.

Trouble, Večer suggested, got worse as police tried to accompany Scottish fans to the stadium.

The paper reported: "While they were under escort in Mladinska Ulica, six foreign nationals attacked police officers with various objects and punches.

"The police brought them under control, and detained them. Five of them will be referred to the prosecutor, while one, whose blow the officer managed to block, was fined. No police officers were injured in the attack. The duty investigative judge and duty state prosecutor were notified of the offences."

Later reports said all of those detained had been released by 6am but that five of them would face further action. One of those was an Austrian, they said.

The paper added: "One female foreign national was taken by ambulance to UKC Maribor [a hospital], where she was given first aid after being exposed to tear gas during the police intervention. After treatment she was released from UKC."

There followed, Večer said, another fine for a foreign fan for "failing to comply with police instructions to put down a bottle, challenging [someone] to a fight, and insulting a police office".

Police also fined a 28-year-old local who tried to set fire to a Rangers banner - he has been banned from attending future sporting events. Another Maribor supporter, 26, was arrested and cited for throwing a bottle while on a bus taking Rangers fans to Maribor airport.

Authorities said they are also looking for whoever blinded the pilot of a police helicopter which was monitoring the disturbances.

Not all of the stories in Slovenia about Rangers fans were negative. National TV station RTV Slovenija - which characterised the police operation as "preventing" clashes between rival fans - interviewed some of the 650 travelling supporters.

TV journalists felt sorry for one fan, Iain Wilson, of Glasgow who turned up but could not get a ticket, so they gave him a teamsheet.

"In 30 years I've only missed 3 Rangers games, two because I was in hospital, and one because of the birth of one of my children. Mr Wilson, a businessman told the station.

Did he enjoy Slovenia? “It’s beautiful, just the police are sometimes unfriendly" Mr Wilson told RTV. "They treat us as if we’re all hooligans. "Two 70 year old men in our group were tear gassed, that wasn’t okay. We don’t even drink. We don’t travel around to drink and excessively have fun, but to follow our players. It’s a passion, it means everything to us, more than life.”

RTV tried to go beyond hooliganism headlines to explain a bit more about Rangers supporters to their views and internet audience

It reported: "It’s well known that many Rangers fans, for various reasons, including politics (they mostly don’t support greater Scottish autonomy within the British monarchy), don’t follow the Scottish national team. Iain and his friends are among them."

“We make fun of the Scotland fans who wear kilts. We’re real men,” Mr Wilson said.

The Slovene trouble came after headlines in neighbouring Croatia following incidents in Scotland when Rangers met Osijek. One Croat outlet referred to "hooligan chaos" on the streets of Glasgow.

Translations from Slovenian by Fergus Smith