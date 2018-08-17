Here is a selection of some of the best images from around the world over the past week. Taken from the world's best news agencies and selected by our own picture editors.
Here is a selection of some of the best images from around the world over the past week. Taken from the world's best news agencies and selected by our own picture editors.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.