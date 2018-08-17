Controversial recruitment adverts for Scotland's children's panel system are to be withdrawn or reworded after a backlash against their content.

The head of Children's Hearings Scotland (CHS), Boyd McAdam, confirmed the language used would "evolve" after criticism from charities and young people with experience of children's panels and the care system.

The adverts, designed to encourage people to volunteer to sit on lay tribunals making decisions about the welfare of children, showed such panel members with halos. One was shown claiming "I saved mummy's little punchbag from another beating".

Leading figures in children's charities expressed concern at the images and the wording, while young people from the charity Who Cares? Scotland said the language used would stigmatise them and their families.

Yesterday a further body, Scotland's independent Care Review, also expressed alarm at the tone of the recruitment drive.

Alastair Redpath and Denisha Killoh, who chair the Review's Stigma group issued a statement saying many care-experienced young had responded with dismay to the campaign. "The imagery and language has been described as distressing and stigmatising, and there are concerns that it misrepresents their experiences of hearings, reaffirms stereotypes of care experienced individuals, and reinforces stigma," they said.

Childrens panel training is one of the most best pieces of training you can ever do. The first thing the trainers will need to do with this is tell the new recruits to ignore and forget everything about this campaign. https://t.co/nzygLIyHAw — 𝔻𝕣𝕖𝕨𝕊𝕞𝟙𝕥𝕙 (@DrewSm1th) August 16, 2018

"This has led to doubts about the likelihood of it attracting candidates equipped and willing to work in partnership with others to safeguard the welfare, and promote the wellbeing of infants, children and young people who require the support of the Children’s Hearing System."

The language and visuals used by CHS had caused concern they added. "We have been in contact with the Children’s Hearing System directly to make them aware of the views that have been heard".

Now CHS has said it has listened and is taking action.

CHS National Convener and Chief Executive, Boyd McAdam said, “We have listened and reflected upon feedback in relation to our current recruitment campaign. It was never our intention to cause upset with this campaign.

It's been a tough day. We've heard your concerns. We are listening and reflecting. It was never our intention to upset. #WordsMatter — Children's Hearings Scotland (@CHScotland) August 16, 2018

“The Children’s Hearings System plays a vital role in supporting, listening and taking decisions with and on behalf of children and young people in Scotland.

“Our recruitment campaign ensures that there are sufficient volunteer Panel Members across Scotland to support this unique system.

"We recognise that some of the language in our recruitment campaign needs to evolve and we are working hard to make this happen."

Mr McAdam did not say what changes would be made to the advertisements or the campaign, but appealed for the organisation to be given space to make improvements. “As we have said, words matter. We have listened and we are taking action," he said.

Critics of the campaign welcomed the decisions. Martin Crew, chief executive of Barnardo's in Scotland described it as a "Respectful & appropriate response".