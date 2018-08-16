EUROPEAN football's governing body UEFA has charged Maribor after home fans threw objects and set off fireworks during their defeat with Rangers.

It comes as six Rangers fans were arrested and four others fined following trouble before Rangers reached the play-off round of the Europa League after a 3-1 aggregate win in Slovenia.

Play was stopped after an array of objects that had rained down on Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor during Rangers' 0-0 draw.

The referee handed the objects to his fourth official during the second half and Maribor now face UEFA charges relating to Article 16 of UEFA’S Disciplinary Regulations.

The case is due to be heard on September 27.

In a statement, UEFA also condemned the violent clashes which saw Rangers fans in confrontation with riot police before the match.

Slovenian Police said five Scottish citizens and one Austrian were arrested after clashing with police officers in Mladinska Ulica street as they were being escorted towards the stadium.

None of the police officers were injured and the Scots were released by 6am on Friday.

Police said criminal complaints will be filed against them at the Prosecutor’s Office.

As the trouble occurred outwith the stadium boundaries, the governing body said they have no power to take action.

The governing body said: "UEFA strongly condemns the violent clashes which occurred ahead of the match in Maribor, but as these incidents were not observed inside or around the stadium, they do not fall under the jurisdiction of UEFA's disciplinary bodies."

Večer video of trouble

The first flashpoint occurred at about 5pm at two squares in the city.

Video emerged of police clashing with Rangers fans in and around Grajski Trg square in Maribor.

According to a police spokesman, "firm intervention" was required in one location to prevent a brawl among rival fans.

A Maribor Police spokesman said: “During the escort, at the Mladinska Ulica street, six foreign (five Scottish and one Austrian citizen) citizens suddenly started to attack police officers with punches and different objects.

A Maribor Police spokesman said: “During the escort, at the Mladinska Ulica street, six foreign (five Scottish and one Austrian citizen) citizens suddenly started to attack police officers with punches and different objects.

“The police officers subdued, arrested and detained them. Criminal complaint will be filed at the competent Prosecutor’s Office against five (four Scottish citizens, one Austrian citizen) of them and a fine was imposed on the person (Scottish citizen), whose punch was blocked by the police officer.

blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en">

Slovenia 16.08.2018

Some troubles between Rangers fans and police in Maribor. pic.twitter.com/bZmU016tue — HooligansTV (@HooligansTV1) August 16, 2018

“None of the police officers were injured during the attack. The investigative judge on duty and public prosecutor on duty were informed of the criminal offence.

“After the conducted hearings, all foreigners were released by the 6.00 in the morning.”

Police said two Scots were fined shortly after 5pm for provoking fights with home supporters, while a third was fined as officers began escorting foreign supporters from the Grajski trg square towards the stadium.

Another Scot was fined for provoking a fight and ignoring police orders and was later taken to the University Medical Centre (UKC) Maribor due to health problems and “severe intoxication”, police said.

A fifth Scottish citizen was also fined for disruptive behaviour. Meanwhile a Scottish woman was taken to the University Medical Centre after she was exposed to tear gas during the police intervention. She was released from the hospital after treatment.

The charges against NK Maribor:

- Setting of fireworks - Art. 16 (2) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)

- Throwing of objects - Art. 16 (2) DR