A body has been found following a major air, land and sea search for a missing teenage schoolgirl in the Western Isles

A major air, land and sea search was mounted to find 17-year-old Hannah Mackenzie who was supposed to meet her mum after her first day back at school - but never showed up.

Hannah from Gravir on Lewis, was last seen outside the Nicholson Institute school in Stornoway at 4pm on Thursday.

A Police Scotland statement said:"We can confirm that a body has been found in the castle grounds, Stornoway.

"While formal identification has yet to take place, the family of missing person Hannah Mackenzie has been informed."

Area Commander for the Western Isles, Chief Inspector Ian Graham said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time are with all concerned."

Hannah’s friends earlier appealed on social media for her to get in touch.

Evie Hepworth wrote “Hi everyone, my best friend Hannah Mackenzie has gone missing after school today. She was supposed to be walking to the hospital to meet her mum when I left her but hasn't been in contact with anyone since. The police have asked me to make a post on Facebook to help find her.”

Other pupils said Hannah “seemed fine” at school before she disappeared and it is believed that her disappearance was not linked to any problems at school. She had attended lessons that day.

But it is understood she may have recently broken up with a boyfriend.

She was intending to walk 1.3 miles to the Western Isles Hospital in the town to meet her mother.

Coastguards said there was a possible sighting of Hannah on her own at the Creed Lodge in the Lews Castle Grounds at Stornoway on Thursday night - and that is where today's search was concentrated.

Friends of Hannah's joined the search too.

A statement by Police Scotland thanked the number of volunteers who turned up.

Rain and colder seasonal temperatures added to the concerns for Hannah.

Large numbers of coastguards were joined by members of Hebrides Mountain Rescue.

Search personnel walked the rough terrain and dense undergrowth with quad vehicles also used.

Stornoway Lifeboat mounted a sea search while the Stornoway-based Coastguard search and rescue helicopter has scoured the area from the air.

Workers from the Stornoway Trust, which own the castle grounds, also joined the search.

Hannah's best friend Evie Hepworth took to social media to appeal for sightings of her pal.

Followers posted their support.

Maureen Macleod wrote:"Hope she is found safe and well," Corinne McDonald Macphail added:"Hope she's found. Seemed fine yesterday when I passed her in school x" while Catriona MacDonald said:"Our thoughts are with you. Hope she comes home safe."

Stornoway, Tarbert, Scarpay, Southlochs, Bressclete, Miavaig, Ness, Bragiar and Ness coastguard rescue teams searched woodland in the Castle Grounds.

The Salvation Army manned a mobile refreshment van for the teams.

