WHAT more fitting a tribute, 10 years on, to Sarah Ferguson’s seminal 2008 television study of the Sargerson family than to carry on the tradition of parachuting rich people into places they would never ordinarily spend time unless there was something to compel them.

Something such as, say, money and a sniff of publicity.

It's a sign of how little we've learned in the decade since ITV's The Duchess in Hull, that celebrity offspring are being dispatched to investigate "the realities of social mobility in 2018".

Where are the cameras trained now? Bridgeton.

Bridgeton, lest ye know not, is in Glasgow's east end and was, to the breathless astonishment of certain right wing press, on the Department of Work and Pension's "league of shame" - their words, not mine - for the highest proportion of people on benefits back in 2012.

Sir Tom Hunter, Scotland's first self-made billionaire, was moved at the time to suggest, "The fact is the welfare state has simply enabled us to become pampered, dependent people who expect what others strive and graft hard for."

Sadly now, Bridgeton has been caught in the crosshairs of another self-made moneybags. Enter stage left - or, more probably, right - Lady Michelle Mone, who made her fortune beginning the boom in busts.

The good Baroness and her teenage daughter, Bethany, are taking part in a new Chanel 4 show. This time, however, it is Bethany who is the pampered, dependent person. She is one of four celebrity offspring whom Born Famous will show paired with a teenager living in the slum up from which their parents dragged themselves.

Of course, Bethany's mother was raised in Dennistoun, which is presumably too gentrified to make decent telly.

The idea is for the four rich teenagers to "confront feelings of privilege, class and celebrity" while also seeing "how their lives would have turned out" had they too been raised poor - a quite fantastical feat of premonition, no?

This has caused offence. As a reminder, this self-same Lady Mone was among the Tory peers who controversially voted for a cut in tax credits in October 2015.

Using a decent, on-the-up community where hard graft and grassroots commitment is raising life chances as a learning opportunity for a privately educated, privileged teenager is galling in the extreme after having voted against the interests of that community.

The working classes are not a homework project for rich kids. You struggle to see what possible benefit Bethany's likely epiphany - that other teens have it quite tough - could be for anyone other than Bethany.

As then 14-year-old Mikey Sargerson said of his unlikely royal house guest, "She's all right, but I reckon it's just a publicity stunt."

You wonder how many working class people were present at the brainstorming session when Born Famous was thrashed out. I note the commissioning editor mentioned some guff about "unprecedented access" to celebrities, as if that's something we should all be grateful for. If anything illustrates the dearth of working class voices in the media, this would be it.

Not listening to the people it wants to help is something Children's Hearings Scotland (CHS) fell foul of this week. It's new panel member recruitment campaign caused jaws to drop. "Dehumanising," was one summary. A young care experienced woman tweeted that she had been asked for her input and roundly ignored.

If your motivation is to support and highlight the needs of a particular group then give that group autonomy.

There is another issue with the furore around Born Famous and that is, of course, no one has seen Born Famous yet. It calls to mind the recent hoo-ha over Insatiable, a Netflix comedy-drama that was subject to a petition demanding it be banned.

At present, 233,000 people have put their name to a call for the show to be scrapped on the basis it "fat-shames" women. We have no idea of the nuance or narrative arc of the show other than what's shown on a one-minute-52-second trailer. Similarly, no one has seen the full CHS advertising campaign yet either.

Pre-emptive outrage. Could such a thing have been envisaged in the more innocent times of Fergie on a council estate?

Michelle Mone, and she could be nothing else, is also outraged at the backlash against her daughter's big TV moment. "I hope [people] will reserve further judgement for when they are able to view it," she huffed. "After people watch it a lot of people will owe us a big apology," she puffed, before calling Alison Thewlis MP a "moron" for leading the criticism.

Perhaps critics will be wrong. Perhaps we'll choke on our pre-emptive outrage. I doubt it.

Bethany currently "promotes products on Instagram" for a living. Perhaps she'll become an anti-poverty campaigner. She could start at home by lobbying her mother.