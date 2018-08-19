Two men have been charged by police after cannabis with an estimated street value of £320,000 was recovered in Glasgow.
Police seized the drugs when they swooped on a flat in Great Western Road, in the Kelvinbridge area of the city, at around 6.30pm on Friday.
Two men, aged 55 and 31, have been arrested and charged in connection with the discovery, officers said.
The pair are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
Detective Inspector Stevie Elliot said: "This was a significant find and the recovery reflects our determination to tackle the availability of illicit drugs within our communities."
