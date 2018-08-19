London Euston station is closed this weekend and will be closed for the next two weekends.

Trains from Glasgow to Euston are not running and passengers must travel from Edinburgh to King's Cross.

There will be no trains to or from Euston on August 19, August 25 to 27 and September 1 to 2.

The station is closed as part of Britain's Railway Upgrade Plan.

Martin Frobisher, route managing director for Network Rail's London North Western route, said: "There is never an ideal time to shut the railway but these three weekends are the least disruptive times to do it.

"We have worked together for the past three years with train operators to carefully plan this closure of the railway in a way that minimises impact on customers."

Peter Broadley, executive director for customer, operations and safety at Virgin Trains on the West Coast line, said: "With no services in to or out of Euston we strongly advise our customers to avoid travelling to London on the days affected.

"We know this will impact on people's travel plans, particularly over a bank holiday weekend, so we encourage customers to plan ahead and where possible travel at other times."

While trains are not running out of Euston, alternative options include rail replacement buses and tickets can be valid on other reasonable journeys.