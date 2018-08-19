The first of 26 upgraded InterCity trains has arrived in Scotland and will get to work in the coming weeks, according to ScotRail.
The operator said its train travelled over the Border to the Haymarket depot in Edinburgh on Friday evening.
The refurbished train – which was fitted out in Doncaster, South Yorkshire – is set to enter service on the Aberdeen-to-Edinburgh line once crew training has been completed, ScotRail said.
Overall, 17 upgraded five-carriage trains and nine four-carriage trains are set to be used on services linking all seven cities in Scotland, with the rollout expected to be completed by late 2019.
ScotRail said the renovated trains have more seats and luggage space for passengers.
Chris Tait, the operator's high-speed trains project manager, said: "They will transform rail travel in Scotland by providing more seats and a much-improved onboard environment.
"It's all part of our work to build the best railway Scotland's ever had."
George Davidson, Transport Scotland's rolling stock manager, said: "This is an important milestone in our efforts to improve capacity on our rail services, alongside an enhanced passenger experience."
